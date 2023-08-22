Wanted: Replacement for an outgoing MLA

The first politician to represent a brand new Kelowna-area riding in the next provincial election might not be from Kelowna at all. Created as a result of the region’s rapid population growth, the new riding has boundaries that extend well beyond the Okanagan’s biggest city.
“It’s basically made up one-third of Rutland, one-third Lake Country, and one-third Coldstream,” Norm Letnick, the incumbent MLA for Kelowna-Lake Country, said this week in an interview.
“The new riding is urban, it’s rural, it’s all kinds of stuff. It’s going to be such an exciting riding for someone to represent, no matter where they’re from,” said Letnick, who has announced his intention not to seek a fifth term of office.
Although the next provincial election isn’t scheduled until the fall of 2024, the B.C. United Party, successor to the provincial Liberal Party, has begun the process to select the person who’ll carry the party’s banner in the new Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream riding.
It was possible as of last week for people to submit their name to the party, though it will be awhile before an official list of candidates is released.
“The nomination process involves a rigorous evaluation to ensure alignment with B.C. United’s values,” party spokeswoman Lindsay Cote wrote in an email.
“Once the vetting is complete, the nomination vote date will be determined.”
Ben Stewart, the B.C. United MLA for Kelowna West, says prospective politicians should not underestimate the job’s considerable time demands.
“It’s a huge time commitment that people might not realize before they put their name forward,” Stewart said.
“You’ve got to be alive and alert to everything that’s going on in your community, so it helps to have some experience, like maybe having served on local municipal committees.
“The job of an MLA itself is very rewarding, but it can also be very frustrating because it’s just not always possible to do everything you want to do,” Stewart said.
Letnick has already met privately with about 10 people expected to put their names forward as prospective candidates. He declines to name any of them, but he describes them as capable people from a variety of backgrounds.
The expected process is for party officials to review the qualifications and backgrounds of prospective candidates, with a view to greenlighting those approved to run in a contested nomination.
A membership vote to choose the candidate will likely be held by year’s end, Letnick says.
Some people have already been on the virtual hustings, telling friends and family they’re going to run and selling B.C. United Party memberships, Letnick says.
A “long runway” for a party candidate before the next provincial election is important, he says, because even in the Okanagan, where right-of-centre candidates have historically fared well, a B.C. United Party cannot be taken for granted.
The prime example, of course, is in Vernon, where NDP candidate Harwinder Sandhu scored a surprise victory over incumbent Liberal Eric Foster in 2020. She won with 36.5 per cent of the vote, compared to Foster’s 35 per cent.
The B.C. United Party’s search for a candidate in the Vernon-Monashee riding has already begun.
The Liberals won overwhelming victories in the three existing Kelowna-area ridings in 2020, with about 52 per cent of all votes cast. So it would seem likely that whoever ends up winning the B.C. United Party’s nomination for the new fourth riding will find themselves in Victoria next fall.
But first, they’ll have to secure the support of local party members.
And they’ll have to do so without an endorsement from Letnick.
“I’ve told all the people who are interested in running that I’ve met so far that I won’t be endorsing anyone,” he said. “I’ll support them all. If they invite me to some of their information sessions, or meetings, or wine-and-cheeses and I’m available, I’ll be there.
“But of course, once the candidate has been chosen by party members, I’ll be there like white on rice to them, if they want me to be,” he said, adding with a laugh: “Or I’ll be as far away as possible, if that’s what they want.
“I’ll take all the baggage out with me so they can start fresh,” Letnick said.