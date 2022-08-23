“While we usually host this program in the spring, we had to push things a bit later due to supply chain issues,” city forester Tara Bergeson said in a Tuesday release.
“Despite the change in season, fall is actually the perfect time to plant trees, due to the cooler weather,” she said.
Trees are available for pre-order starting Aug. 29 and continuing until Sept. 19, or until supplies sell out. Trees can be bought only by Kelowna residents, since the program is subsidized by local taxpayers, and there’s a limit of one tree per household.
For information on how to order, see kelowna.ca/neighbourwoods
Since the program started in 2010, about 5,000 trees have been purchased.