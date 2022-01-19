The last time the City of Kelowna tried to build a swimming pool, voters nearly sunk the project.
So the odds are vanishingly small this mayor and council will let people decide directly in a referendum whether to proceed with the proposed rebuilding of the Parkinson rec centre.
It’s only estimated to cost $134 million, up from the $100 million it was estimated to cost just last year.
It’s only something the city desperately, obviously, manifestly needs.
It’s only sensible to undertake the city’s most expensive project in the midst of a pandemic.
“We’re knocking that sucker down,” Mayor Colin Basran crowed to AM-1150 on Wednesday, referring to what he apparently sees as the inevitable demolition of the existing Parkinson to be replaced by a fancy new one on his watch.
But despite the kind of official cheerleading that already surrounds the project, the details of which were presented to council just on Monday, there does remain the inconvenient (from the city’s perspective) reality that taxpayers must legally be consulted since long-term municipal borrowing will be required.
There are only two options: a referendum or the alternate approval process, through which a project goes ahead unless 10% of voters sign petitions, within 30 days, against it.
The City of Kelowna hasn’t used a referendum for a consequential matter since 1988, when voters turned down plans for a new hockey rink. The city did let voters decide in 1996 whether to keep adding fluoride to the drinking water. People said 'No thanks, we'll just brush.'
For every other big municipal project, the AAP has been engaged, with the city counting successfully on project critics realizing the nearly insurmountable task of collecting thousands upon thousands of signatures in such a short time frame.
Perhaps this approach makes some sense for projects most reasonable people would agree are, in fact, a municipal necessity. Like the police station that was built a few years ago, for example, or an expansion of the sewage treatment plant.
But a new swimming pool and fitness complex, or what the city is grandly calling in the rebuild of the Parkinson rec centre, a “Kelowna Community Campus’, is in a different category entirely.
But there’s a way a referendum would cost zero, nada, zilch. It could simply be added as a question on the ballot in this October’s municipal election.
In Monday’s report to council, staff said it would likely be in the spring of next year when a referendum or the AAP would be used to get voter approval for the Parkinson rebuild. But this timeline is artificial and completely of the city’s choosing. There’s no reason why it couldn’t be advanced a few months so the question could be asked of voters this fall.
The city is moving quickly now to begin the design process for the new Parkinson, getting consultants on board and drawing up detailed plans. But they probably also want to slow-walk things just enough so they could say, this fall, ‘Oh, we don’t have enough done to put it to voters right now’.
But by then, not only had the costs increased to $42 million, but the voter signature threshold to block a project had been increased from five to 10%.
The project, which at the time was also the costliest undertaking in the city’s history, went ahead and the H2O Centre opened in 2009.
I think the City of Kelowna learned two things from that experience: 1. Pools are very expensive. 2. Don’t, under any circumstances, let people vote on them.
