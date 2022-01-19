H2O

Thousands of Kelowna residents signed petitions against the H2O Adventure and Fitness Centre but it was built anyway in 2009. The city now aims to replace the Parkinson rec centre at a cost of $134 million, a proposal that should be put to voters in a referendum attached to this fall's municipal ballot, Courier writer Ron Seymour says.

 Ron Seymour

The last time the City of Kelowna tried to build a swimming pool, voters nearly sunk the project.

So the odds are vanishingly small this mayor and council will let people decide directly in a referendum whether to proceed with the proposed rebuilding of the Parkinson rec centre.

It’s only estimated to cost $134 million, up from the $100 million it was estimated to cost just last year.

It’s only something the city desperately, obviously, manifestly needs.

It’s only sensible to undertake the city’s most expensive project in the midst of a pandemic.

“We’re knocking that sucker down,” Mayor Colin Basran crowed to AM-1150 on Wednesday, referring to what he apparently sees as the inevitable demolition of the existing Parkinson to be replaced by a fancy new one on his watch.

But despite the kind of official cheerleading that already surrounds the project, the details of which were presented to council just on Monday, there does remain the inconvenient (from the city’s perspective) reality that taxpayers must legally be consulted since long-term municipal borrowing will be required.

There are only two options: a referendum or the alternate approval process, through which a project goes ahead unless 10% of voters sign petitions, within 30 days, against it.  

The City of Kelowna hasn’t used a referendum for a consequential matter since 1988, when voters turned down plans for a new hockey rink. The city did let voters decide in 1996 whether to keep adding fluoride to the drinking water. People said 'No thanks, we'll just brush.'

For every other big municipal project, the AAP has been engaged, with the city counting successfully on project critics realizing the nearly insurmountable task of collecting thousands upon thousands of signatures in such a short time frame.

Perhaps this approach makes some sense for projects most reasonable people would agree are, in fact, a municipal necessity. Like the police station that was built a few years ago, for example, or an expansion of the sewage treatment plant.

But a new swimming pool and fitness complex, or what the city is grandly calling in the rebuild of the Parkinson rec centre, a “Kelowna Community Campus’, is in a different category entirely.

Reasonable people can certainly disagree, given all the competing demands on taxdollars, on whether this project has the top priority city councillors have given it, particularly given the extraordinary cost.
 
And if estimates have already gone up 30% in one year, there’s no reason to think the project wouldn’t be closing in on $200 million by the time it’s finished in a few years. (It was projected at $50 million in 2016)
 
One reason this council and others sometimes give against holding a referendum is the expense. A standalone referendum would cost about $100,000.
 
Of course that’s peanuts compared to the project’s cost, probably equivalent to what consultants will bill in lunches over the next few years, and in any event it seems a worthwhile expense as an engagement with democracy.

But there’s a way a referendum would cost zero, nada, zilch. It could simply be added as a question on the ballot in this October’s municipal election.

In Monday’s report to council, staff said it would likely be in the spring of next year when a referendum or the AAP would be used to get voter approval for the Parkinson rebuild. But this timeline is artificial and completely of the city’s choosing. There’s no reason why it couldn’t be advanced a few months so the question could be asked of voters this fall.

The city is moving quickly now to begin the design process for the new Parkinson, getting consultants on board and drawing up detailed plans. But they probably also want to slow-walk things just enough so they could say, this fall, ‘Oh, we don’t have enough done to put it to voters right now’.

Then, just a few months later, the AAP will be trotted out and the city will dive headfirst into the pool rebuild.
 
The only way that might be avoided is if the Parkinson rebuild becomes an issue in the fall’s election campaign, with candidates asked directly if they think the project should be put to referendum or not, assuming this mayor and council won't let voters have a say.
 
In the early 2000s, the threshold for signatures to delay a municipal borrowing plan was five percent of voters. Many Kelowna residents doubted the wisdom of the city’s plan to spend what was initially estimated to be $32 million for a new swimming pool and fitness centre on Gordon Drive.
 
They did the hard work of collecting signatures against the project, and six percent of voters put their names to petitions.

But by then, not only had the costs increased to $42 million, but the voter signature threshold to block a project had been increased from five to 10%.

The project, which at the time was also the costliest undertaking in the city’s history, went ahead and the H2O Centre opened in 2009.

I think the City of Kelowna learned two things from that experience: 1. Pools are very expensive. 2. Don’t, under any circumstances, let people vote on them.

Ron Seymour is a Daily Courier reporter. Email: ron.seymour@ok.bc.ca