Where did it all go wrong for Colin Basran?
It’s a question he and his supporters will be asking after he was turfed out of office after two terms as Kelowna’s mayor in dramatic fashion on Saturday.
He was beaten two-to-one in the vote count by Tom Dyas, a former friend turned determined political adversary.
Basran had easily turned aside Dyas’ first challenge, in 2018, but he found himself underwater from the first polls on Saturday and ended up losing by a much bigger margin, two-to-one, than he’d defeated Dyas four years ago.
The Daily Courier asked some former Basran supporters why they went with Dyas this time:
Blake Roberts: “I I think Colin had his place two elections ago, and he forgot what got him here. I think he was sincere in his agenda, but then it turned into the Colin Show. And it turned people off. It sure turned me off.”
Andre Cloutier: “The people who’ve been here for a few years, they like Colin. But the people who’ve been here for 20, 30, 40 years, they don’t like Colin. He didn’t listen to the people. If he had his way, he’d pave everything and put up high-rises everywhere.”
“Colin and my son grew up together. Colin was in my house many, many times. I voted for him last time. I was holding up a sign for Colin. But times change. My son, and his friends, none of them were voting for Colin this time.”
Ron Hockey: “I think Tom represents the community and wants to bring it together to solve the problems, and it’s going to take many hands to do it.”
Shae Phillips: “Basran seems so arrogant, a “My Way or the Highway’ sort of approach. He comes across as so judge-y, so aloof.”
Kelly Parchman: “I just think eight years is long enough to be mayor. Kelowna has a lot of problems. It’s time for a change.”