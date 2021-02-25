Plans for 1,200 new homes in the Upper Mission should be rejected as a way of limiting urban sprawl, Kelowna city planners say.
The proposed Thomson Flats development would stress city infrastructure and the resulting homes would be too expensive for most Kelowna residents to afford, planners claim in their negative recommendation going to council on Monday.
"The proposal's costs and impacts outweigh its benefits," planner James Moore writes in the report. "Adding 1,200 detached homes at the fringes of the city will further entrench systemic land-use problems and make it harder to chart a sustainable use moving forward."
Somewhat unusually, Interior Health has also weighed in on the development proposal, joining city planners in recommending council block the project.
"(It) does not contribute well to Kelowna achieving a more complete and compact community because it primarily proposes lower density, non-mixed use residential greenfield development away from urban centres," IH representatives Anita Ely and Katrina Lehenbauer write in a letter of opposition to the city.
The proposed development area covers 255 ha just inside Kelowna's southern boundary with the Central Okanagan Regional District. The land is owned by Melcor Lakeside Inc., Canadian Horizons Land Investment Corp. and the Schwerdtfeger family.
The properties are within Kelowna's urban growth boundary and have long been identified in city plans as urban reserve.
While acknowledging the lands have been eyed for residential use since the early 1990s, city planners say principles of good development have changed since then and now recommend council not grant the necessary approvals.
In the report to council, municipal planners claim the average price of homes proposed for the new subdivision would be more than $1million. "Not affordable for most local families," planners say.