Breakfast customers at some but not all Kelowna-area restaurants were asked to produce COVID-19 vaccination cards on Monday morning.
It was business as usual inside fast-food outlets, which because they do not serve alcohol are not required to ask customers for their vaccine card.
But even though little if any booze is sold at full-service restaurants before lunch, they must still turn away morning customers who can't produce confirmation of their vaccination status.
Staff at two licensed Westbank restaurants, the Cherry Pit and the White Spot, were diligently asking customers to produce vaccination cards.
A front door greeter at the White Spot said some customers had forgotten their cards and returned home to retrieve them.
A server at the Cherry Pit said, correctly, that the paper slips people received when they got vaccinated would be just as acceptable until Sept. 26 as the digitized versions made available online only last week.
Meanwhile, no mention of the cards was being made at either the West Kelowna McDonald's or A&W restaurants, both of which looked to be doing a brisk in-house dining business.
But Ian Tostenson, president of the B.C. Restaurant and Foodservice Association said he hadn't heard from any of the group's licensed members who are open in the morning that they felt they would be at a competitive disadvantage to the fast-food outlets.
"I think the way it is now is good, otherwise it gets too confusing," Tosentson said in an interview. "It's really clear to say, 'Quick service restaurants, no vaccine card,’ 'Full service restaurants, vaccine card.’”
He predicted introduction and use of the vaccine card would roll out "really smoothly" across B.C. in the coming weeks.
The digital card does not have to be scanned by restaurant staff using a downloadable app, Tostenson said. "They can just do a visual check," he said, which may allay some concerns that the QR code contains private information.
In any event, more than 85% of eligible British Columbians have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and opinion polls show majority support for use of the vaccine card. But Tostenson still thought there might be a short-term dip in restaurant business as people take time to get a digital vaccination card.
"It'll be interesting to see in the first week or so if our business might be down a bit as people are sort of getting this done," he said. "But I think this program, once people get their cards, is actually going to increase restaurant business.
"There's a lot of folks who haven't gone out to restaurants for awhile now, who are excited to come back now that the vaccine card gives them that extra sense of safety," he said. "There's something that's going to come out of this that's quite positive."
As of last Thursday, 1.1 million of B.C.'s 5.2 million people had downloaded a digital vaccine card. An update on downloads is expected today.
"I think it's a demonstration of people's commitment and their individual willingness to support this program," Health Minister Adrian Dix said last Thursday. "It's an extraordinary response in a short period of time."
The vaccine card is needed to enter licensed restaurants, movie theatres, casinos, gyms, and indoor ticketed events. It is not necessary for grocery stores, liquor stores, retail stores, banks, libraries, pharmacies, hairdressers, hotels, local buses or churches.
Outside the Cherry Pit restaurant in Westbank on Monday morning, Edward Froud said he was fine with the introduction of the vaccine card.
"I did remember today was the day, so I brought along my paper copies," Froud said. "The only issue I have, really, is that there wasn't much time before you could even get (the digital card) before you could start using it."
But another man, who declined to give his name, said he had brought along his vaccination papers somewhat grudgingly.
"I think restaurants are getting a little bit of a shaft here, to be honest," he said. "There's so many other places where you don't need to show a card to get in."
A few B.C. restaurant owners have received considerable media publicity for their stated willingness not to comply with the public health orders requiring their staff to ask customers for the vaccination cards. Some have styled their opposition in terms of freedom or privacy issues.
But Tostenson said public health officials have been explicit in responding that businesses that don't comply risk being closed down, as they would for violating any public health order.
"The signage is pretty clear on restaurant doors that we're executing a government health order. Is it something we want to be doing? No. But is it something we are going to be doing? Yes. We don't have any choice if we want to stay in business," he said.
"The businesses that have said, 'Forget it, we're not going to comply with the health order', that's just so wrong," Tostenson said. "And it's not going to end well for them.
"They could be fined or shut down," he said. "And there's so many vaccinated people in B.C. now, they're going to avoid those businesses like the plague. And so they should."