A former chief is back in charge at Westbank First Nation.
Robert Louie has been elected chief in a vote of band members. He polled 285 votes, almost double the 131 drawn by Roxanne Lindley, also a former chief.
Louie, who has 24 years’ experience as chief from 1986-1996 and 2002-2016, is the owner of Indigenous World Winery and Distillery, Kelowna West Manufacturing Home Park, and other businesses.
Louie’s last term was clouded by an ill-fated attempt by the band to establish a private hospital on the reserve. He was defeated by Lindley, the daughter of the Norman Lindley, the band’s first chief, in 2016.
This week, incumbent councillors Andrea Alexander and Jordan Coble were re-elected, while incumbent Fernanda Alexander was defeated.
Newcomers Angie Derrickson and Sara Tronson were also elected. Seventeen candidates ran for the four council positions.
A total of 391 votes were cast by the 701 eligible voters, for a turnout of 56 percent. The new council will be sworn in next Tuesday to serve a three-year term.