An outage of the 911 service was due to a failure of core technology in the Telus network, an investigation has concluded.
The service went down at 2:30 p.m. on May 5. By 6 p.m. that day, a back-up plan was in effect that saw emergency calls routed through local police detachments.
“The investigation has shown that the cause of the disruption was an equipment failure on a piece of core technology within the Telus network that allows 911 callers to be routed to the E-Comm emergency communications centre for call-answer,” states a Thursday press release from E-Comm.
On Tuesday of this week at 12:30 p.m., the normal 911 system was restored and local police detachments across the B.C. Southern Interior were no longer handling emergency calls.
E-Comm provides dispatch services for more than 70 police and fire departments.
It has an annual operating budget of $75 million, according to its website.