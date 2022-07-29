Just in time for the long weekend, a campfire ban has been instituted throughout the Okanagan.
Temperatures in the high 30s C this week, dry conditions and a high to extreme fire danger rating led to the ban.
Those caught violating it face fines and the prospect of paying for costs.
Vernon fire chief David Lind said the wildfire risk rating for Vernon was increased to extreme on Friday.
“Implementing a campfire ban allows us to reduce the risk of human-caused wildfires and protect public safety, particularly at a time when weather-related risk factors have increased,” said Lind.
“The current conditions in the region are expected to continue for the next several days and we have been experiencing periods of dry lightning throughout the Okanagan Valley, including the North Okanagan.”
The fire danger in Penticton was also raised to extreme.
Campfires were still allowed within
B.C. provincial parks and land outside of local fire protection areas.