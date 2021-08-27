Plans for a major new resort and spa in West Kelowna are edging closer to city council's consideration.
The project, which would include a 188 room hotel and destination wellness centre, is proposed for a currently vacant hilltop near the corner of Shannon Lake Road and Shannon View Drive.
It's already been enthusiastically endorsed by members of the city's advisory planning commission. On Sept. 1, the city's agricultural advisory committee will consider the proposal.
The proposed site does not include any agricultural lands, but municipal planners say they still want the committee's views before bringing the project to city council.
It's been described as similar in size, scope and potential appeal to the Sparkling Hill Resort in Vernon.