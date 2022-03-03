The funeral for a slain Kelowna security guard will be shown online Saturday at 10:30 a.m.
A service for Harmandeep Kaur is planned for Squamish Funeral Chapel and Crematorium. A link to the service will be provided on the website of the Okanagan Sikh Temple.
"Her parents are devastated, as any parents would be," temple president Amarjit Lalli said Thursday. "They want justice for their daughter."
Kaur's funeral service is taking place in Squamish because that's where her closest Canadian relative, an uncle, lives.
Her parents were enroute to Canada soon after hearing she had been seriously attacked early last Saturday morning while working as a security guard at the UBC Okanagan campus. They found out she died when they got off the plane in Vancouver.
The company that employed Kaur, Paladin Security, issued a tweet about her death on Wednesday.
"It is with an extremely heavy heart that we are mourning the loss of one of our own. Security Officer Harmandeep Kaur was assaulted while on shift on Feb. 26 and later succumbed to her injuries. She was an amazing person who worked hard to make the local community a safer place," the company said.
Kaur, 24, came to Canada in 2015. She was working as a security guard to help pay for her studies at Okanagan College.
During a media availability Thursday, Premier John Horgan was asked about the killing and security concerns expressed by foreign-born holders of work permits currently in Canada.
"I want to convey my deepest condolences to the family of the young woman who lost her life while at work," Horgan said. "That is not something that any family should have to experience and I can't imagine the horror that they're going through right now."
Soon after Kaur was attacked, police arrested a suspect who is being detained under the Mental Health Act. He is said to have also been working at the university, though in what capacity has not been confirmed.
Horgan said the provincial government has been working to improve services for mental health, particularly for those who "quite frankly shouldn't be in the community. They should be getting 24-hour care".