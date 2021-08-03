Parents in greater Kelowna are being urged to double vax themselves and their children to ensure a "safe start to the school year" in September.
With local COVID-19 vaccination rates continuing to lag behind the provincial average, health authorities are sending a letter to all parents of school-aged children encouraging them to get a jab.
"Getting one dose now and the second one 28 days later means you will have full immunity by the time school starts," medical health officer Dr. Silvina Mema writes in an email distributed Tuesday to all Kelowna-area parents of school-aged children.
"We are counting on you for a safe start to the school year," Mema says.
Vaccination rates for both children and adults in the Central Okanagan remain several percentage points below the provincial average.
In Rutland, for example, only 70% of people aged 12 and up have received even one vaccination shot. And only 63% have had the necessary two shots.
The comparable provincial averages, as of last Friday, were 81.1% and 65%.
With Kelowna area vaccination rates below average and the region accounting for a greatly disproportionate share of all new COVID-19 cases in B.C., the government has renewed a mask mandate for all indoor public spaces in the Central Okanagan.
It's the only region of the province under such an order.
The government has also cut the waiting period for a second vaccination shot to just 28 days for all residents of the Central Okanagan.
"Getting vaccinated is the best way we can protect each other against variants and ensure they can't mutate and spread," Mema writes in the letter to Kelowna-area parents. "You will be joining the millions of British Columbians who have already joined the fight and helped slow the spread of COVID-19."
Ongoing, no-appointment necessary local vaccination clinics are taking place at Trinity Church on Springfield Road, the Rutland Secondary School gym, and the Westbank Lions Hall.