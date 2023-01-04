Weather stalling delivery of needed shelters

City of Kelowna officials are keeping a hopeful eye on the long-range forecast as they await the arrival of special cold-weather thermal shelters to be used to protect homeless people currently living along the Okanagan Rail Trail in a motley collection of regular camping tents.
“We’ve been watching the weather and Mother Nature is cooperating at the moment,” said Colleen Cornock, the city’s community safety services manager.
The city managed to secure 27 of the one- and two- person shelters from CARE Montreal, a non-profit organization that provides services to the homeless in that city, however they are still in transit, with delivery expected sometime in mid-January, Cornock said.
“We could only obtain 27, that was all they had available,” she said of the shelters, which were secured during the height of the unseasonably cold weather in the two weeks before Christmas. “They had some extra which is they only reason we got them.”
While the current weather could hardly be described as balmy with an overnight low of -7C last night, the temperatures during the extreme cold weather in December at times were below -30 C overnight threatening an already vulnerable population with frostbite and hypothermia.
Cornock did not have exact numbers but said numerous safety checks by bylaw officers and RCMP during the cold snap, plus the use of a nightly “warming bus,” likely helped prevent possible fatalities amongst the people living in the tents along the rail trail.
Still, not everyone emerged from the extreme cold weather unscathed.
“We were extremely fortunate in terms of injuries reported although there were certainly some exposures that required treatment,” Cornock said.
With the shelters now in transit, Cornock said the city has begun consultations with the Lived Experience Circle on Homeless about a protocol to distribute the shelters and at what temperature it would kick in.
“They will be for use in the designated shelter in the North End and we are still finalizing the details of an operational plan,” she added, describing the tent purchase as a pilot project.
As far as she is knows, Montreal is the only other Canadian city where the thermal shelters have been used, although other B.C. communities have since expressed an interest in what Kelowna is doing.
Made in Czechia by a company called IGLOU, the company’s website says the water-resistant emergency shelters are designed for “people experiencing homelessness who either cannot or will not sleep in night shelters.”
The small, domed shelters are used throughout Europe and are only sold to cities or non-governmental organizations and charities that provide shelter services to the homeless, the website says.
Cornock says the shelters snap together in seconds and are equipped with eight ventilation ports and a quick-release entrance. “It’s all Velcro attachments and two holes at either end and it takes two secs to open the door,” she added.
She did not know the cost of the shelters but said they were funded through the provincial government agency B.C. Housing, which also funds some of the emergency shelters in the city such as the Bay Avenue shelter operated by the Kelowna Gospel Mission. Executive director Carmen Rempel has estimated there are from 100 to 120 people living homeless in various parts of Kelowna.