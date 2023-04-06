Climate change creates new challenges for wine industry

Climate change is affecting many sectors of the Canadian economy – why should the wine industry be an exception? In the first of a three part series, our wine reporter Jeff McDonald examines the impact of climate change on an industry that is an integral part of the Okanagan experience.
By Jeff McDonald
Special to Okanagan Newspaper Group
Great wine starts in the vineyard – any Okanagan winemaker will tell you that.
And they can also tell you the foundation of the Okanagan wine industry’s many successes has been driven by wineries and grape growers producing large quantities of high-quality grapes.
But while making and selling quality wine has never been exactly easy, climate change is having a sobering impact on the quantity of fruit coming out of B.C. vineyards.
Several consecutive years of short crops, with yields as much as thirty per cent below average, are threatening the foundation of the provinces’s wine industry, according to a 2022 report commissioned by Kelowna-based Wine Growers BC and its vineyard resiliency task group.
The report clearly identifies climate change as the cause for several years of short crops in a row, with another on the way in fall 2023 if early projections for this year’s harvest bear out (more on that later in this series).
Taylor Whelan is winemaker and director of sustainability at CedarCreek Estate Winery south of Kelowna. He confirmed that colder winters and hotter summers are combining to significantly reduce crop yields in CedarCreek’s vineyards around the Okanagan.
“The winters we’ve been having are big part of the reason for lower yields. We’re seeing these unexpected drops in temperature, especially early in the winter before the vines become accustomed to the cold, before they’ve been able to shut down properly and be winter-hardy,” he said.
Heat is the other culprits behind short crops because some grape varietals aren’t reaching the same size as they did just a few years ago. “Last summer wasn’t as bad, but in 2021 heat dome happened early in the growing season right when the grapes were trying to swell and grow, so they don’t get as big,” said Whelan.
The 2022 report sets out high-level recommendations for how the industry should respond to a changing climate. Miles Prodan, president and CEO of Wine Growers BC, says the report is intended to make it clear to the provincial government that climate change is hitting B.C.’s wine industry hard – not in the future but right now.
“This paper is the first step in having climate change and its impact on our industry recognized and understood by the provincial government. There was money announced in the most recent budget to mitigate climate change impacts, which are affecting all of agriculture, not only the wine industry, so we’re getting in line for government support,” said Prodan.
The report’s first recommendation is a “comprehensive assessment of the match between grape varieties and location, with the outcome being a large-scale, climate-resilient replant program”. This means replanting less hardy grape varietals with ones more resistant to weather extremes caused by climate change.
Whelan said CedarCreek is already heading down that path as the growing season shifts. He said their approach is to begin replanting now so that they have high-quality producing vineyards in 20 or 30 years with hardier varietals.
“For us, it looks like pulling out merlot and planting later-ripening reds. For example, we could choose to plant cabernet franc or syrah or cabernet sauvignon on certain sites. Syrah, for example, is a bit more forgiving with regard to heat. The forecast is for a lot more frost-free days in the Okanagan in the future, so that will extend our ability to grow those reds, and this will allow us to achieve the quality we want. Merlot will probably not be the grape of the future in the Okanagan,” he said.
The report also recommends a review of B.C. VQA regulations, modernizing the B.C. wine industry’s data-gathering capabilities, and makes a business case to expand the Sustainable Winegrowing B.C. program.
Not all of these recommendations require government support, and the industry itself will need to drive the changes that allow it to thrive, said Prodan. He believes B.C.’s wine industry can and will meet these challenges and adapt to the new climate reality.
“Climate change is not going to go away,” he said. “We’ve identified the problem and with that, we are optimistic we have the strategies, expertise and leadership to move forward, producing high-quality wines as we’ve been doing for many years.”
Next in the series: the provincial government’s response to climate change in B.C.’s wine industry.