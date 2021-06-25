A byelection will be held Saturday to elect a Kelowna trustee to the Central Okanagan school board.
Four people are running to fill the seat that was held by Rolli Cacchioni, who died earlier this year — Peter Pagliocchini, Wayne Broughton, Joyce Brinkerhoff and Chelsea Frank.
Polls on Saturday will be open at Dr. Knox Middle School, and Kelowna, Okanagan Mission and Rutland secondary schools. Voting is from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The final advance poll was held on Wednesday.
PETER PAGLIOCCHINI
A retired teacher is making his second bid to join the Central Okanagan school board.
Peter Pagliocchini taught in the district for 36 years at several grade levels and was a teacher of the year recipient.
“As a front-liner in our district’s educational enterprise, I experienced first hand what was needed in terms of resources, personnel, and funding to optimize the learning environment for our students,” Pagliocchini says.
His priorities include more support for vulnerable and special needs students, promoting greater equity among all the schools in the Central Okanagan, continuing the advocacy for a new Rutland Middle School.
Although Pagliocchini acknowledges government funding for the district is forecast to rise the next few years, he says “fiscal prioritization challenges remain” and his highest priority would be maximizing resources for students.
His community involvement includes chairing the Social Justice Committee of the local teachers’ union, and chairmanship of Development and Peace, a group that raises money for projects in the Third World.
He’s currently president of the Rutland Residents Association.
Pagliocchini ran unsuccessfully for school board in 2018, finishing fifth in the race for the four Kelowna seats.
WAYNE BROUGHTON
Math professor Wayne Broughton says he would bring “integrity, compassion and logic” to the school board if elected.
He is a board member with Kelowna Unitarians, a co-founder and volunteer with peer support group TransParent Okanagan, and a member of both the Positive Space Committee and the Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Committee at UBC Okanagan.
He volunteers every year at the Pride Parade and TransMarch, has taught classes at the Society for Learning in Retirement, been active with groups that settle refugees in Kelowna, and campaigned for changes to the electoral system that would introduce a form of proportional representation.
Broughton has lived in Kelowna for almost 25 years. He and his wife have two children.
On issues, Broughton says he believes the school district needs better long-term planning, more resources, and programs that encourage and support diversity.
“I support programs to encourage more women and people in other under-represented groups to study and pursue careers
Asked by the Rutland Residents Association for his stance on the long-standing practice of having Kelowna RCMP attached to local schools, Broughton said he would like to learn more about the program as he had some reservations about its current format.
“The presence of an armed, uniformed police officer in the school can actually reduce the feeling of safety certain marginalized students have at school, which is the opposite of
what we want,” he wrote in reply to the question.
JOYCE BRINKERHOFF
Kelowna school board trustee candidate Joyce Brinkerhoff says her past experience on the board would be an asset if she wins a Saturday byelection.
“I am the only candidate with trustee experience,” Brinkerhoff said Thursday. “This is especially important as this term only has a year-and-a-half left.
“I have remained involved with various school district initiatives, and I will take less time to get up to speed,” Brinkerhoff said.
Brinkerhoff was a trustee from 2011 to 2014 but lost her bid for re-election. She has been active with community groups such as the Intercultural Society, Hope for the Nations, and Global Citizen Kelowna. Brinkerhoff worked as a business manager for a medical clinic.
Asked what she thought were the three biggest issues facing the school district, Brinkerhoff said managing the COVID-19 recovery, a growing confusion on how to respond to each other respectfully, and facility inadequacies across the district that lead to a feeling of have and have-not schools.
When she was previously a trustee, Brinkerhoff said she most enjoyed the chance to honour outstanding students for their achievements, in presentations both at the board office and at schools.
“I’m a team player, and a good listener with the time available to be a good trustee,” Brinkerhoff said. “Plus, 10 local grandkids keep me informed.”
School board byelections draw little voter interest. As of Thursday, 628 of the estimated 110,000 voters had cast ballots at the two advance polls.
“I am surprised at the number of people who think only parents with children currently in the public system are eligible to vote,” Brinkerhoff said. “Not true. The school board represents our whole community and that means every citizen in the city of Kelowna should vote.”
CHELSEA FRANK
The top three issues facing the school district are the lack of extracurricular activities, non-enforcement of a zero tolerance policy against bullying, and lack of inclusion for all students.
That’s the estimation of Chelsea Frank, who is making her second run for a trustee position in tomorrow's byelection.
She says she’s motivated by her passion for wanting what's best for children's education. “As a mom of four and very involved with the school through volunteering and on the parent advisory council for many years, I saw first hand what is needed and wanted by students,” Frank said.
Asked what aspects of the job she was most looking forward to if elected, Frank responded: “Advocating for kids. I want their voices to be heard. This is about showing them that there are people who are willing to listen and go to bat for them.”
In the 2018 election, Frank finished seventh among 10 candidates in the race for the four Kelowna trustee positions.
Earlier this year, her husband, Jeff, encouraged people attending a rally in Stuart Park against COVID-19 public health orders to vote for Frank.
She subsequently told The Daily Courier she didn’t see the job of a trustee as encouraging compliance with public health orders.
“(T)rustees are not elected to set or enforce or even encourage public health policy,” said Frank.
She also wrote on her Facebook page: “Just so I am clear … My stance on masks, vaccinations, or the colour of your child hair should not come in the way of me doing the BEST for kids.”
