Two serious wildfires over the weekend near Vernon prompted evacuation orders and evacuations alerts, with the alerts still in effect for the Becker Lake area.
The fire east of Vernon, was described as stable on Monday but still out of control according to the BC Wildfire Service.
The fire’s activity appeared greatly reduced after “skimmer” planes and helicopters dropped water on the flames during a concerted effort to contain it Sunday.
Yesterday, B.C. Wildfire said it felt it was being successful with its efforts, but warned the fire was not under control yet.
The fire is estimated at 35 hectares and the evacuation alerts for the Uplands neighbourhood remain in effect.
There were 41 firefighters, heavy machinery and two helicopters working the fire Monday after skimmer planes joined the effort Sunday.
On Monday, the Regional District of North Okanagan closed the Grey Canal Trail near Becker Lake between Cypress Drive and Galiano Road.
The municipality of Coldstream closed its Kinlock and Kalvista boat launches to allow planes to collect water from Kalamalka Lake and to help enforce an RCMP order that boats stay out of the north end of the lake.
Vernon RCMP are investigating reports a drone, flying in the area of the Becker Lake fire, was the reason BC Wildfire had to suspend aerial firefighting operations for two hours Saturday.
The wildfire service said flying drones near wildfires is a safety hazard and interferes with firefighting operations.
Airspace around a wildfire is restricted to a five nautical-mile radius and an altitude of 3,000 feet.
The Becker Lake fire was the second one that kept wildfire crews busy in the Vernon area over the weekend.
On Friday night, a fire near Clerke Road ignited and grew to 43 hectares. It roared up a hillside between the Vernon landfill and the Kalview mobile home park, threatening the park.
Homes in the mobile home park were evacuated for a time but that order has since been lifted.
On Monday, smoke was also spotted in the Coldstream Creek area north of Lavington, east of Vernon.
A small fire was is believed to be about 10 kilometres east of the Becker Lake wildfire and was being fought by Becker Lake fire firefighters.