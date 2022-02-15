West Kelowna residents aren’t exactly rushing to provide their input into a new transportation plan being developed for the city.
A day after the public consultation process launched, one comment on the new plan has been posted to the city’s website. The comment suggests continuing to upgrade Boucherie Road to make it more appealing for pedestrians and cyclists.
Boucherie Road is West Kelowna’s busiest municipally-owned street. Sometimes known as the Wine Trail, it’s been upgraded in sections over the years and the municipality has long-range plans to continue the improvements.
On the public survey, people are asked to indicate where they typically drive to in West Kelowna, what form of transportation they usually take, and what kind of things would make for more “vibrant, mixed-use” areas in downtown Westbank and in the neighbourhoods and commercial areas around the Boucherie recreation complex.
The online survey, at ourwk.ca/tmp, is open for input until Feb. 28.
City staff will also try to to engage hockey fans in transportation topics at a West Kelowna Warriors game at Royal LePage Place arena on Feb. 19.
The transportation plan will be developed over the coming months and presented to council later this year.
Last year, a city consultant produced a report for the municipality that noted a “large majority of West Kelowna’s workforce currently leaves the city for employment”, with most of them travelling daily into Kelowna.
Though it was incorporated in 2007, West Kelowna is “still perceived as a bedroom community” that “has not yet achieved a ‘vibe’ that calls to people", the consultant, Jana Zelenski, wrote in the report to council.