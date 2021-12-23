A Kelowna man has died in a case of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning.
Kelowna RCMP said the man had been living inside a trailer on Lougheed Road and was likely using a propane stove to keep warm.
Officers found the 63-year-old deceased on Dec. 21 while conducting a wellness check.
“Our thoughts are with the man’s family at this difficult time,” said police in a news release.
Officers found a propane stove that was still burning.
While the preliminary police investigation found he was likely killed by carbon monoxide, the BC Coroners Service is conducting a separate investigation.
Insp. Adam MacIntosh, operations officer at the Kelowna detachment, said police are working closely with the city to support the community in conducting wellness checks of the homeless.
“Our frontline officers will be handing out items, such as socks, gloves and hats, and will be working closely with the shelters in efforts to prevent cold weather injuries or fatalities,” said MacIntosh.
Officials are asking people to take measures to stay safe.
Carbon monoxide is called the “silent killer,” an invisible, odourless gas that’s created when fuels burn incompletely.
“Early detection of carbon monoxide is paramount,” said Paul Johnson, a fire prevention officer.
“Not only must every home have a smoke alarm but it also should have a working carbon monoxide alarm.”