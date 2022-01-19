The Omicron peak may have been reached in the Lower Mainland but COVID-19 case counts are still rising in seven of nine Okanagan regions.
West Kelowna saw the biggest jump in cases, to 206 between Jan. 11-17 from 125 the previous week, new data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control shows.
All of the other six Kelowna-area regions for which infection data is gathered by the BC CDC also showed a week-over-week increase in cases. Downtown Kelowna had the second-highest number, at 167 from 117 the previous week.
Here are the numbers for the other Kelowna areas, along with the cases in the previous week:
Glenmore 145 (111)
Rutland 138 (89)
Okanagan Mission 91 (47)
Lake Country 56 (42)
Rural, including Peachland 24 (18)
After rising sharply since mid-December, week-over-week case counts dropped in Penticton from 355 to 337, and in Vernon, from, 223 to 200.
Last week, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said COVID-19 cases had begun to decline in the populous Lower Mainland region. But she said the upward trend line had just begun to level off in the Interior Health region, which includes the Okanagan.