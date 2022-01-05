A West Kelowna man is being sought by police in connection with a violent assault on New Year’s Eve.
Dayton Lloyd McAlpine, 34, has been charged with assault causing bodily harm.
Police were called to a home on Cameron Road on the morning of Dec. 31. The assault was isolated to the residence, Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Tammy Lobb says, and the suspect had fled prior to police arrival.
McAlpine is white, 5’8”, 130 lbs, and has blonde hair and blue eyes. He has a tattoo of ‘DLM’ on his right forearm. He may be driving a 2009 Ford Focus with BC plate KJ527A.
“RCMP warn the general public not to approach McAlpine and if he is spotted, to call 911 immediately,” Lobb says.
Anyone with information on McAlpine’s whereabouts is asked to call West Kelowna RCMP at 250.768.2880 or provide the information anonymously through Crimestoppers at 1.800.222.8477.