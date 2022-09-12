Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran has defended his record on crime and policing while warning against an unspecified "darkness" represented by his election rivals.
But Basran also says he's the "same optimistic candidate" he was when he entered politics in 2011 and wants to continue leading the country's fastest-growing city and one he says is dynamic and inclusive.
"People from across the country are recognizing the collective work all of us here are doing to build the best place in the world to call home, and I want to keep that momentum building and growing," Basran told several hundred supporters who attended his re-election campaign kickoff last Thursday.
But approximately the first third of his 10 minute speech was given over to law-and-order issues, with Basran saying the city is doing everything it can to address problems such as crime, homelessness, mental health challenges, and drug addiction. Greater Kelowna has the highest crime rate in the country, Statistics Canada reported last month.
As a siren wailed in the background, Basran said: "Today, I fully recognize that crime and safety are major concerns. And how could they not be? It's not normal to read some of the headlines and not feel a sense of frustration and anger."
He said the city had funded 70 new public safety positions in the past several years, referring to both RCMP members and bylaw officers, and said policing was now the largest single expense in the municipal budget.
"But evidence shows that enforcement alone is not enough," he said, referring to other city efforts such as getting new provincial funding confirmed last week for a complex care housing that will provide 20 beds.
"And I plan to advocate for many more through my relationships in Victoria," Basran said.
Basran said he and other B.C. mayors had pressed the government to study ways in which prolific offenders responsible for a disproportionate amount of crime could be better dealt with by the courts and other agencies. That report will be released by the end of September.
Prolific offenders should "no longer be allowed to go unpunished and untreated", Basran said.
Basran, a 44-year-old former TV journalist and realtor, was elected to city council in 2011. He ran successfully for mayor in 2014 and won re-election in 2018.
Earlier Thursday, Basran's perceived main challenger and former friend, Tom Dyas, issued a release questioning the amount of recent publicly-funded Facebook advertising that features the mayor.
In an apparent reference to that release, Basran said: "I'm sure there will be many more attempts, like there was today, to scare you and tell you how awful and corrupt everything is at City Hall. Please don't let them confuse and mislead you."
"So let me remind you of the real progress we are making here in our community, one that can't co-exist with their darkness," Basran said.
He said Kelowna had been recently voted one of the best cities in Canada, apparently referring to a ranking of cities with a population of less than 200,000 released in July by Vancouver-based Resonance Consultancy.
Kelowna has a historically low unemployment rate, with a record-breaking pace of new construction, a thriving tourism industry, and an airport that leads Canada in post-pandemic recovery, Basran said.
City property taxes are "far below" comparable municipalities, he said, and Kelowna's downtown population is the third-fastest growing in Canada, behind only Montreal's and Halifax's, he said.
"So why am I running again?" Basran asked rhetorically. "Because I'm still the same optimistic candidate who was born and raised here."