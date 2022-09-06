A former Peachland mayor is trying to reclaim the town’s top elected job.
Keith Fielding, currently a town councillor, has filed his mayoral nomination papers, according to the town’s website. He was a two-term mayor, from 2008 to 2014, when he was defeated by Cindy Fortin.
After being elected in 2014, Fortin and mayoral challenger Harry Gough each drew 804 votes in the 2018 election. After a judicial recount confirmed the tie, the judge pulled Fortin’s name out of a box and she was awarded a second term in office.
Fortin is seeking re-election this fall. The third confirmed mayoral challenger is Patrick Van Minsel, a current councillor and manager of the town’s chamber of commerce since 2014.
For his part, Gough said this summer he wasn’t going to run for mayor again in this fall’s election.