UBC Okanagan’s graduating class of 2022 will be remembered for two things: its size, the largest group of graduates in the campus’s history, and the fact it will be the first in-person convocation ceremony in more than two years.
Today and Friday, UBCO will confer more than 2,400 degrees in six different graduating ceremonies. The last time graduating students crossed the stage in person was in 2019, with both the 2020 and 2021 ceremonies held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are always proud of our students,” said UBCO Principal and Deputy Vice-Chancellor Lesley Cormack. “But the students graduating this year have completed their studies under circumstances they couldn’t have imagined when they embarked on this journey. Their success during these unusual times proves how hard they have worked and how determined they are.”
Many students receiving their undergraduate degrees have spent more than two years learning online and through remote lectures, labs and exams.
Ozren Petkovic started his studies in 2018, to work towards his Bachelor of Science in Microbiology. When the pandemic hit in 2020, Petkovic hunkered down at home, determined to complete his degree. But he made a point of keeping in touch with his friends, organizing virtual chats and regular game nights.
Despite doing much of his education remotely, Petkovic remained involved in campus life and is the recipient of UBCO’s Golden Apple Teaching Award for supporting learning outside the classroom. He has also been a member of the orientation team for the past few years, and has worked with several different departments supporting student learning and engagement on the UBCO campus — including being a supplemental learning leader, peer mentor, chemistry tutor and president of the pre-med club.
“Finishing university is a marathon rather than a sprint,” he said. “There is no need to overexert yourself in your first few years when you have more to go. And yes, university is about going to class but it is also what you do outside of class. If you are new at university, find something you are passionate about, join that club and get involved.”
There will be three convocation ceremonies today and three more on Friday.