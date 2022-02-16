A man believed responsible for three break-ins in Rutland last weekend, including one in which a resident was threatened with a knife, has been arrested.
Police had issued a warning to the public to make sure their doors were locked after the break-ins, each of which took place in early morning hours.
“Our investigators worked around the clock to identify the suspect in these break and enters and advance the investigation,” Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Tammy Lobb said in a Wednesday release.
An unidentified 28-year-old man has been arrested and is currently in custody waiting on a court appearance. Pending approval from the Crown, he faces charges of break-and-enter and other offences.
This is the original story, published Feb. 14:
Three early-morning break-ins occurred over the weekend in the same Rutland neighbourhood, Kelowna RCMP say.
In one of the break-ins, a resident was threatened with a knife, police say.
“Thankfully, no on was injured as a result of these incidents,” RCMP Cpl. Tammy Lobb said in a Monday release. “In all three incidents, the suspect gained entry through an unlocked door.”
Police believe the same person is responsible for all three break-ins.
The first was at 7 a.m. on Saturday in the 600 block of Hardie Court. The resident awoke to find a man in his living room. The suspect demanded money then fled.
On Sunday art 2:18 a.m., it’s believed the same suspect entered a home in the 500 block of Primrose Road. A cellphone was stolen but it was later discovered several blocks away.
At 6:08 a.m. Sunday, the suspect entered the basement suite of a home in the 190 block of Poonian Court. This time, a resident was threatened with a knife, before the suspect left with some valuables.
In all three cases, the suspect is described as a white man in his 20s with a tall, thin build. He was wearing dark coloured clothes and a dark hoodie, gloves, and a mask.