A week after COVID-19 hospitalizations had been predicted to peak in B.C,, the number of people receiving treatment in hospital for the disease has never been higher.
A total of 1,048 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized across the province, with 138 of them in intensive care, the government reported Monday.
Last Friday, there were 990 people in hospital with COVID-19 in B.C.
Hospitalizations in the Interior Health region were at 133. On Jan. 21, there were 101 COVID-19 patients in the IH region.
In mid-January, as new cases of the disease had begun to fall significantly, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry suggested peak hospitalization for the disease would be around Jan. 22.
New cases over the past three days in the Interior Health region were at 1,182, second highest in the province, behind only the 1,225 new cases reported in Fraser Health. There are now almost 7,600 active cases of COVID-19 in the IH region.
Eight more outbreaks of COVID-19 have been reported at IH care facilities, including Kelowna General Hospital and Glenmore Lodge.
Since Friday, 19 more British Columbians, including eight IH residents, have died of COVID-19, making the toll 2,616 since the onset of the pandemic two years ago.