A distinctively angled nine-storey building proposed for downtown Kelowna will "make headlines" when it's finished, the developer confidently predicts.
The mid-rise proposed for the southwest corner of Clement Avenue and St. Paul Street will have ground-floor retail, five stories of offices, and five townhomes on the upper levels.
A variety of building materials, an unusual angled front, rooftop patio, and lots of windows will make for a striking building, architect Richard Boerger says in the development application to the city.
His company, Axiom Architecture, will be the building's primary tenant but space will be available for sharing by smaller companies with flexible workforces.
"The building will be owner-occupied and is being purpose built for an agile (ie. co-work) office space that will make headlines in the city when it opens," Boerger says.
"The agile office exemplifies the shift to flexible working hours and shared co-working office spaces that has been accelerated due to COVID," he says.
Predictions are that small business flexible office space will account for almost one-third of all commercial space by 2024, Boerger says.
The Clement Avenue corridor has seen significant new development in recent years, with hundreds of new homes and retail premises.
For the project to proceed, city council would have to rezone the site from industrial to central business commercial, a change in designation Boerger says is supported by the official community plan for the area.
A six-storey building proposed for the site in 2019 did not proceed. The property, developed with an art-deco styled home built in 1950, has a current assessed value of $1.6 million, up from $1.3 million last year.