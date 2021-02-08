Visual echoes of a demolished school and one that still stands are to be found in the Central Green project, Kelowna city councillors heard Monday.
The brick-forward architecture of the housing development mirrors some features of the original Kelowna Secondary School, which once stood on the property, and Central School on the other side of Richter Street, city planners say.
"The use of brick is a key material that's been in play with all the buildings in a modern way at Central Green," said planner Terry Barton.
Council approved the form and character permit for the last two Central Green buildings, six-storey structures that will flank the site's northern edge along Highway 97.
When the final two buildings are completed, Central Green will have a total of 748 homes compared to the 717 that were envisioned when plans for the site were drawn up more than 10 years ago.
After the original KSS, the Okanagan's largest school, was knocked down to clear the site for development, the property sat vacant for many years before the city sold it to Stober Group in 2016 for $6 million.
"The big win here was to get people living in the downtown area," Coun. Luke Stack said. "This fulfills the vision we had, of downtown residential living."
The city's deal with Stober Group specified the number of units that were to be built and there were initial plans for buildings of up to 20 stories. But the developer said towers were not practical, and the site is a collection of low- and medium-rise buildings.
Also, there is much less commercial and office space than was originally outlined.
City planners Terry Barton and Ryan Smith said the lack of office space at Central Green was not much of a concern, since those types of premises could be built elsewhere in Kelowna.
More office and retail space at Central Green, they said, would have triggered the need for larger parking structures and brought more traffic to the neighbourhood.
"I don't think these things ever turn out exactly as we thought they would," Smith said.
Some councillors lamented changes to Central Green's original vision. "It's not nearly what I would have expected for this iconic corner," said Coun. Charlie Hodge. "There's just not a 'wow' factor for me."
But most councillors said the project had mainly fulfilled the city's aims.
"At the end of the day, what we were looking for was residential density on this site," Coun. Gail Given said.