Poker? No dice, when casinos re-open in B.C.
Only those card games that can be dealt face up will be permitted when casinos open their doors after a 15-month shutdown caused by COVID-19.
But reminders of the ongoing pandemic will be evident throughout the casinos, including Playtime Kelowna and Chances Kelowna.
"Players will not be permitted to touch cards with the exception of Squeeze Baccarat, which utilizes one-time use cards," the BC Lottery Corp. said in a Wednesday release.
As well, at least two metres of space must exist between slot machines and other gambling equipment . And plexiglass barriers will separate dealers and cash-cage staff from players.
Casinos will also have reduced occupancy limits, with that number unique to the size of each facility. All employees will receive training on COVID-19 safety protocols before the casinos re-open.
Casinos and bingo halls generated $929 million of the $1.3 billion in gambling income raked in by the government last year. About 10,000 people work in casinos across B.C.
"Casinos offer great - and safe - entertainment and socialization, while also generating revenue for provincial initiatives, community programs, and First Nations," interim BCLC president Lynda Cavanaugh said in the release.
The reopening plans are being devised through consultation involving public health officials, WorkSafeBC, and casino representatives.