A Kelowna company featured on an upcoming episode of Dragons Den, along with Okanagan College, is hosting a viewing party when they appear on the show Nov. 3.
The firm, Second Slumber, repurposes lightly used mattresses, selling them at affordable prices and keeping them out of landfills.
Company officials hope to win the financial backing of one of the ‘Dragons’ to scale up their business.
Second Slumber founder Scott Amis and Rick Maddison, a former college marketing instructor, pitched their product during an episode taped last May. They haven’t seen the finished show themselves.
Many of the company’s staff are current college students or alumni. “We can’t wait to watch the program with all those who supported us and continue to do so,” Maddison said in a Monday release.
Tickets for the viewing party, to be held at the Okanagan College Theatre at the KLO Road campus from 7-9 p.m., are $20. All proceeds go toward college programs that support students mental health and well-being.
For more information and to get tickets, see trellis.org/dragonsdenatoc