The deadline for early bird pricing on Big White season passes has been extended to this Friday at 5 p.m.
The deadline had been Sunday night but the resort's computer system experienced technological challenges.
"Our season pass eStore experienced slow periods and technical difficulties due to high demand on the final day of our early bird pass sale," the resort stated in a Monday release.
"We appreciate the eagerness and enthusiasm everyone has for getting their season pass, and we apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused," the resort says.
Early bird pricing offers a substantial discount. An adult pass is $799 compared to the pre-season rate of $889, and a cost of $1,199 once the ski season starts in late November.