Hazardous chemicals were left in front of a Lumby business on Monday, police say.
More than a dozen containers were placed outside a business in the 1800 block of Miller Street in the North Okanagan village.
The area was cordoned off and a team from the Ministry of Environment attended and removed the containers. Testing showed some of the containers contained petroleum and ethanol, but other substances have yet to be identified.
Some of the containers were labelled as containing hexane, isopropyl, and formic acid.
“We’re trying to determine the origin of these materials,” Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Const. Chris Terleski said in a Tuesday release.
“We’d like to speak to the person who dropped them off, or anyone with information as to how they ended up outside this location,” he said.
Anyone with information should call RCMP at 250.260.7161.