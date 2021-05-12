British Columbians who don't pay COVID-19 fines won't be able to renew their driver's licence under new legislation tabled Wednesday by the provincial government.
The measure is necessary to convince more than 1,000 people to pay nearly $1 million in outstanding COVID-19 fines, the government says.
"That small minority of persons who have been fined for violating the rules in place to protect us all are going to be held accountable for the debt they owe," Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, said in a government release.
"We're going to refuse to issue an offender's driver's licence or vehicle licence if they won't take their tickets seriously and pay up," Farnworth said.
Fines under COVID-19 public health orders are issued to individuals for such things as not wearing a mask when required to do so ($230), attending prohibited gatherings ($575), riding a party bus ($230), making non-essential travel between provincial regions ($575), and drinking alcohol in a licensed premise after 11 p.m. ($230).
Larger fines, of $2,300, were given to the owners of restaurants or pubs where booze was served after 11 p.m., or where background sounds, such as those produced by televisions, are louder than the normal volume of conversation.
People who host or promote prohibited public gatherings can also be fined $2,300. A number of such fines have been given to representatives of a Kelowna church, and to people who've organized weekly anti-lockdown rallies at Stuart Park.
The government has long had the ability to deny - through ICBC, which acts as the government's fine collector - the renewal of driver's licenses and vehicle licenses to people who have not paid tickets issued to them under the Motor Vehicle Act and the Liquor Control and Licensing Act.
The government's intention now is to extend the so-called 'refuse-to-issue' provision so it also applies in circumstances where someone has received, but not paid within 30 days of the end of the stipulated dispute period, a fine issued to them under the Emergency Program Act.
The new measure will take effect July 1. People who've received a COVID-19-related fine can ask courts to lower the amount and appeal for repayment options, the government says.
A total of 1,679 COVID-19 violation tickets, with fine amounts totalling $1.2 million, have been processed by ICBC as of last week. Only $172,000, or 14%, of the fines has been paid so far.