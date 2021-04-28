A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the Spring Valley Seniors Community home in Kelowna.
One resident and one staff member have tested positive for COVID-19, Interior Health said Wednesday. Contact tracing is underway and anyone in close contact is being provided direction on self-isolating and monitoring for symptoms.
Spring Valley Seniors Community is a long-term care facility operated by Park Place Seniors Living with 150 publicly funded beds.
Two other COVID-19 outbreaks in Kelowna do not appear to be getting worse.
Cottonwoods Care Centre and Sandalwood Retirement Resort reported no new cases between Tuesday and Wednesday.
Cottonwoods, where an outbreak was declared on March 7, has had 29 cases of COVID-19 — 26 residents and three staff — with two deaths connected to the outbreak.
Sandalwood Retirement Resort, where an outbreak was declared on April 23, has had 25 cases — 24 residents and one staff — with one death connected to the outbreak.