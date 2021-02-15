The continued evolution of West Kelowna as a city should be guided in a way that respects and celebrates the district's agricultural roots, a new vision for the community suggests.
By 2040, a newly-released city document predicts, West Kelowna will be "even more well-known for its urban agricultural charm".
"Few communities can boast of having active farmland within a half-kilometre of their downtown core," the final draft of the 2020-02040 Community Vision states.
"West Kelowna's agricultural character is highly valued by the community and is considered central to the city's long-term success," the document states.
"With a rural past, West Kelowna has grown around unique neighbourhoods that are well-loved and characterize the city. Protecting this essence as neighbourhoods evolve is important," it says.
In the coming years, agriculture should be "front and centre" in the city's identity, the 44-page document states, with more wineries, breweries, and distilleries, a permanent farmer's market, and greater production for farmland.
Prepared over the past year and involving public input, the Community Vision outlines challenges facing the city of 30,000 people and suggests goals that should be set for the next 20 years.
Some challenges include the fact that many West Kelowna residents leave the city each day, most of them heading to work in Kelowna.
"While West Kelowna is not yet known as a hub for professional and commercial services, many of the seeds are in place for this to emerge in the coming years," the document states.
Beautification initiatives are also suggested, to give "an improved first impression when people arrive in West Kelowna", the document says.
Downtown Westbank, bisected by Highway 97, should evolve from an "auto-oriented area into a walkable, clean, and bustling city centre", the document says.
Creation of a new civic precinct with amenities such as a central market, arts and culture centre, and public plaza are proposed for the future.
Other ideas raised in the visioning document are a multi-use recreation corridor for pedestrians and bicyclists from Peachland to the W.R. Bennett bridge, higher standards for new buildings, more public access to the Okanagan Lake waterfront, and city policies that promote a greater diversity of housing options.