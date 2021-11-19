Construction of a new residence for low-income seniors in Peachland will require the relocation of several non-profit groups and community amenities.
The town's food bank, community police station, wellness centre, and community gardens will all have to move, town staff say, and two town-owned homes must be knocked down.
It's a bit of a problem, town staff say in report going to council next week, because "space is at a premium in Peachland for both local government and commercial space".
Tentative plans are to move the community policing office into the senior's centre building, incorporate a new wellness centre and community garden into the new seniors' residence, and move the food bank into a boxing club on 4th Street.
The boxing murals will be left in place.
The new five-story seniors' residence, funded by B.C. Housing, will be built on town-owned land on 5th Street. It will have 68 residential rental units, and resemble a seniors residence already constructed in the area.