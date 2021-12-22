Some people who travel to the United States won’t have to take a COVID-19 test to return to British Columbia.
The Canadian Border Services Agency says “certain fully vaccinated B.C. residents” won’t need the tests if they must travel to the U.S. by land to buy goods or services and are absent from Canada for no more than 24 hours.
The testing exemptions won’t apply if the trip includes any social visits or events.
All others entering the United States must now take a COVID test outside of Canada prior to returning within 72 hours of their arrival or flight departure.
Rapid tests don’t count, the Canada Border Services Agency said in a bulletin.
The federal government advises people not to travel at all.
On Tuesday, after announcing new COVID-related restrictions, the province reported 1,308 new cases of COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours.
There are now 6,348 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., the provincial government said late Tuesday afternoon.
Interior Health reported 138 new cases with 695 active cases ongoing.
As of Tuesday 87.5% of people aged five and over (4.3 million) in B.C. had received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 82.7% (4.1 million) had received their second dose.
Booster doses have been given to 743,778 B.C. adults.
New provincial restrictions, which go into effect at midnight tonight include:
— no organized indoor social events and gatherings of any size;
— concerts, sports games and theatres reduced to 50% seated capacity, regardless of venue size;
— closing gyms, fitness centres and dance studios;
— closing bars and nightclubs; and
— limiting table sizes at restaurants, cafes and pubs to a maximum of six people per table with physical distancing or barriers.