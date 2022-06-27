Cardno’s body was found Saturday in a flooded field alongside Mission Creek, police said. She had been reported missing June 14 after she planned to walk the Greenway with her dog. At the time, the creek had been flowing quickly in the wake of heavy rains and snowmelt.
Her disappearance sparked an intensive search by search and rescue members, volunteers, and police.
“I need to take this time to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support over the last 11 days. To all those that came out to help us search, the tireless hours out combing through the brush, walking hours along the Greenway, we left no stone unturned,” Diane Cardno wrote in a post on Facebook.
“The community came together to bring my Sweet Pea home, and I will be forever grateful,” Cardno wrote.
“Please continue to follow this page (Help Find Chelsea Cardno) as we will be planning a celebration of her life in the next few weeks,” Cardno wrote.
Shortly after she disappeared, Chelsea Cardno’s vehicle was found parked near the Greenway.
Police and the BC Coroners Service were called last Friday to a field adjacent to Mission Creek after a farmer reported finding a body. The remains were identified as those of Cardno’s. There is no criminal investigation, police say.
“We are all saddened by the outcome but hope the family can have some closure and they can begin the healing process,” Kelowna RCMP Const. Mike Della-Paolera said in a release.
Cardno’s dog was not found and is presumed to have been swept away in the creek, police say.