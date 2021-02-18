A Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officer saved a man’s life Wednesday night after he administered naloxone to a person in medical distress from an apparent overdose.
The Mountie found the man while patrolling 24th Avenue in Vernon about 11:45 p.m.
The officer found the man lying on the sidewalk with another person standing nearby.
The man was unresponsive and the officer determined he had possibly overdosed. The officer administered one dose of police-issued naloxone and continued to provide first aid.
“Our officers are frequently exposed to drug overdoses and part of our detachment’s harm-reduction strategy in response to the opioid crisis is to equip and train our personnel in the use of naloxone,” said Supt. Shawna Baher, officer in charge of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.
Throughout Canada, RCMP officers have administered naloxone 990 times since they began carrying it in 2016.
BC Ambulance Service arrived and transported the now responsive man to hospital for medical attention.
For information on overdose prevention and response, look for the Overdose Prevention and Response page at interiorhealth.ca.