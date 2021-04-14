Evacuated residents are back in their homes and traffic is flowing smoothly again along Glenmore Road.
A construction crane that was damaged by a fire at a building site has been taken down. As a result, a local state of emergency that was declared by the City of Kelowna for a 300-foot radius around the crane has been rescinded.
The fire April 6 destroyed a multi-family housing project that was under construction at the corner of Glenmore and Union Road. In the past week, two other construction cranes have been brought onto the site to help in the demobilization of the fire-damaged crane.
Residents of 16 homes had been evacuated.