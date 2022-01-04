One-third of British Columbia’s workforce will become sick with the Omicron variant in the weeks ahead, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Tuesday.
She urged employers across B.C. to prepare for the expected staff shortage with many people becoming unwell and having to remain at home.
“You need to anticipate that as many as a third of your workforce at any one time may become ill with COVID-19 and they may not be able to come to work,” Henry said. “We need to adapt businesses so we can operate at these reduced numbers.”
“Whether you’re a private company, a school, a frontline business, or a healthcare site, now’s the time to prepare,” she said. “This is about activating all of those layers of protection available for your business in your situation to keep you from having to shut down because you don’t have enough people to operate.”
The Omicron variant now accounts for more than 80% of all new COVID-19 cases in B.C., Henry said, and it is much more transmissible than earlier versions of the coronarvirus.
“At this point, most people in B.C. likely have a friend, or a family member, or a colleague who has been infected with the Omicron variant,” Henry said. “Right now, in the tug of war of transmission, Omicron has the advantage and we see that in rapidly increasing case numbers here and around the world.
“A lot of people will get sick, and are seeing that now, but the vaccines will protect most people from serious illnesses and hospitalizations,” she said.
To reduce the potential of staff shortages in the weeks ahead, Henry said, employers should:
- allow as many people to work from home as possible
- have fewer employees and customers gather in close spaces
- stagger start, break, and quitting times for staff
- require employees to disclose their vaccination status
The province will continue with its “highest priority” to re-open schools next Monday, Henry said.
“They are an important place to keep open for all students, starting next week,” she said. “They’re the best and safest place for our children.”