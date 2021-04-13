A return-to-sender approach should be used to deal with illegal backwoods dumping, a regional politician says.
An effort should be made to gather up trash dumped in remote areas, identify the people responsible, and truck it back to them, Wayne Carson says.
"We should try to actually find and fine these people, or give them their garbage back somehow," says Carson, who represents the largely rural area at the northwest side of Okanagan Lake.
While some local residents dump their unwanted stuff in area woods, most of the trash seems to be coming from people who live in Vernon, West Kelowna, or Kelowna, Carson says.
"We have to let people know we're going to aggressively come after them, otherwise the problem is just going to get worse and worse," Carson said at a recent regional district board meeting.
Travis Kendel of the regional district waste reduction office told Carson that staff "share the disgust" at all the backwoods dumping that's going on across the Central Okanagan.
The regional district works with volunteer groups like the Okanagan Forest Task Force, whose members regularly go into the forests and haul out trash, Kendel said. Tipping fees at landfills are waived for refuse collected during such clean-ups, Kendel said.
In the past, regional officials have explained part of the difficulty in identifying and holding responsible those who have dumped junk in the woods. Unless someone observes the illegal dumping, or the action is recorded by surveillance cameras mounted on trees along forest roads that lead to popular illegal trash sites, it can be hard to prove a charge of illegal dumping.
The increasing prevalence of illegal dumping was discussed as the regional board endorsed a new 10-year solid waste reduction plan. One target is to reduce total waste disposed of at the Glenmore landfill from 681 kg per person in 2017 to 600 kg by next year.
A key method this could be achieved, regional directors heard, is through the local introduction of an curbside organics collection program. Essentially, kitchen scraps and other compostable products would be collected in a fourth curbside cart, rather than dumped into the landfill as part of the garbage stream. Preliminary cost estimates are about $10 per month, per dwelling, plus start-up costs.
Pending more detailed study on precise costs, regional directors endorsed the idea of introducing such a program. "It's definitely an issue worth exploring," West Kelowna city councillor Stephen Johnston said.
West Kelowna city councillor Jayson Zilkie said he believed people in that community would "love" to host a pilot program for organics collection.