National Indigenous Day is June 21 and Westbank First Nation is grieving following the discovery of the bodies of 215 children buried in unmarked graves at the Kamloops Indian Residential School.
In a statement, Westbank First Nation Chief Christopher Derrickson wrote the community “is heavy with grief, anger, rage, resentment and indignation.”
WFN is one of 17 communities affected by the discovery.
Derickson was surprised the news of the unmarked graves came as a shock. The discovery confirms what Indigenous people have known for generations as children were stolen from their families and never returned. Many were buried in secret, without dignity or family.
The unreported graves were documented in the findings of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Report and Calls to Action, which can be found online at trc.ca.
The last residential school was closed in 1996; however, Derickson wrote that Canada still has racist legislation and policies.
While Canadians are currently caught up in the shame of residential schools, Derickson wonders how long it will take for them to move on to the next news headline.
Derrickson called for people to take a moment to remember the 215 children who never made it home.
“Allow yourself to feel what we feel; anger, indignation and deep uncommunicable empty sadness,” he wrote.
He added it’s time to heal and change Canada, address the mistreatment of Indigenous people and demand accountability and reparations.
Preventable deaths of Indigenous people take place in hospitals, childcare and RCMP custody.
Conditions on some reserves are unlivable, including the lack of clean drinking water. Education systems are underfunded. Thousands of Indigenous women and girls have been murdered or gone missing.
“It’s time for governments, institutions, corporations and individuals to act on the 94 Calls to Action from the Truth and Reconciliation,” he said.
Derrickson called for Canadians to face the uncomfortable truths that have enabled genocide and acknowledge that Indigenous people are not going to retreat into assimilation.
“We must build a better Canada, one that makes room for Indigenous peoples to be Indigenous,” he wrote.
Westbank First Nation has held a number of community events to honour and recognized residential school survivors and the 215 children who never made it home, including a healing circle for residential survivors.
The have raised the youth tipi surrounded by orange flowers and filled with orange lights.
As well, they supported the Spirit of Syilx Youth Unity Run, which saw between 140 and 200 Okanagan Nation members come together for the multi-day event and a vigil in Summerland to honour and mourn the 215 Indigenous children whose remains were discovered at a former residential school in Kamloops.
Residents may also visit WFN’s residential school survivor monument located at the WFN Elders Hall at 3255D Shannon Lake Rd.
------
Members of the WFN Youth program raised a tipi last week in honour of the residential school survivors and the children whose bodies they are continuing to find across Canada. The tipi is surrounded by orange flowers and filled with orange lights.
Children in the WFN after-school program are painting orange rocks to put in a pathway and others are adding teddy bears.
The history of residential schools are not taught in the school system, said Nicole Werstuik, WFN’s youth and recreation manager. The tipi is a symbol to show there are relatives within the community that are hurting and have been re-traumatized.
“It’s leading to those gentle but educational conversations, even within our own families,” she said.
Werstuik said many non-indigenous people come into the area as well, and the tipi is a great talking piece.
As of Saturday, the number of bodies of children found at residential schools in Canada was 392 and growing.