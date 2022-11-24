Northside Industries was named the Central Okanagan’ Business of the Year during an annual awards ceremony hosted Wednesday by the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce.
The West Kelowna-based company, founded in 1967, has built a reputation for precision metal fabrication and manufacturing.
It serves the oil and gas sector, forestry and agricultural businesses, the military, transportation industries, and specialized architectural fields.
“I am very excited for not only what our team has done over the last couple of years but what the future looks like for our organization,” Northside president Mark Burleigh said in a release.
Northside was one of three finalists in the Large Business of the Year category, alongside BDO and Valley First Credit Union.
More than 450 people attended the awards ceremony, during which the challenges of doing business through the ongoing pandemic was acknowledged.
“All the finalists embraced the challenges of the past couple of years, displaying unparalleled passion and resiliency,” said ed Schisler, chief operating officer of the awards presenting sponsor, Interior Savings.
“The city applauds all of you for making our community stronger,” said Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas.
Other major award winners include Modern Purair for Mid-Size Business of the Year; Strut Footwear and Apparel for Small Business of the Year; Fortune Creek for Rising Business of the Year; and Oyama Zipline Adventure Park for Excellence In Tourism.
- For a complete list of winners, see the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce website.