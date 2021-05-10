A quicker judgement could be made by Kelowna city council on major development proposals that are contrary to the official community plan.
And the fast-track decision-making process will be tried first on a proposal for what would be Kelowna's tallest building, a 460-foot tower on Bertram Street.
"I'm fully supportive of this new process. I think it's fantastic," Mayor Colin Basran said at Monday's meeting.
"I think it makes a lot of sense," agreed Coun. Loyal Wooldridge. "I think it would give investors in our community some certainty."
The size and complexity of some development proposals have increased significantly in the past five years, city planners say.
Typically, a lot of work is done on the file by both the developers and planners before the proposal even reaches city council for initial consideration. This work may include such costly and time-consuming things such as transportation and environmental impact studies, and negotiations with other agencies.
"When that amount of time and resources is put into a project, it can be challenging for staff to recommend against a project," planners write in a report to council.
Following the practice of some Lower Mainland cities, the intention now is to bring major development proposals earlier to city council to get direction on how, or whether, to proceed with greater planning.
"This allows council to provide input including the level of public consultation, or to stop an application early in the process," staff say. "Providing additional direction early in the process would be beneficial to all involved."
The new system will be tried first on a proposal for a 46-storey tower in the 1400 block of Bertram Street. It might normally take up to 18 months to complete the level of preparation normally associated with such a major project before it even reaches council for preliminary consideration.
Now, expectations are the proposal will come before council in fairly short order to see if the elected representatives are even willing to consider what planners describe as a proposal that is "well beyond city policy and regulations".
Current zoning for the site where the 46-storey tower is proposed would allow only for a building of 12 storeys in height.
Initial plans for the 46-storey tower show a total of 280 suites. Suites in the top 30 storeys would be sold at going-market rates, while the first 10 storeys would consist of 70 rental suites.