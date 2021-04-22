“It’s been a tough year,” West Kelowna Mayor Gold Milsom acknowledged as he began his annual state of the city address at a Greater Westside Board of Trade online event Wednesday.
Milsom said he recognizes there are still businesses facing difficulties especially with the circuit-breaker orders in place; however, West Kelowna’s numbers for growth and development are positive.
“We’re getting things done,” he said.
Council adopted the city budget Tuesday night with a 4.05% tax increase. Milsom said the increase would equate to $84 for the average home valued at $655,000. Homes worth less would pay less.
“It’s definitely affordable,” he said. “I believe it’s a responsible budget.”
Part of the increase is a 1% infrastructure levy.
Milsom noted if the city didn’t have that revenue to help pay for infrastructure, it would cost more down the road.
Some of West Kelowna’s infrastructure projects include a city hall on city-owned land at Old Okanagan Highway. Although West Kelowna has not yet received permission from the Agricultural Land Commission, Milsom is optimistic they will get approval to build a skateboard park on agricultural land to replace the existing park where city hall will be built.
Work continues on the Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant, with costs coming in at $45 million rather than the expected $50 million. The project is targeted for completion in 2022.
There will be no more sidewalks to nowhere as part of the city’s infrastructure investment will see continuous sidewalks from Westlake Road to the downtown centre.
According to the B.C. stats for 2020, West Kelowna’s population grew to near 36,500, putting it close to Penticton.
If growth remains at a conservative 1.5% per year for the next 20 years, Milsom calculated there will be 50,000 people living in West Kelowna, not including those who live on Westbank First Nation lands.
West Kelowna will need 5,000 housing units, including single family, multi-family, townhouses and condos to accommodate the population.
Real estate has heated up with the median price of a single-family home in 2020 increasing 16% over 2019 to $694,000.
There have been 184 building permit applications in the first quarter of 2021, a 40% increase over 2020.
West Kelowna set a record in the first quarter of 2021, with building permits valued at $50 million, a 45% increase over 2020
Even with increased costs of land and building materials, Milsom said he believes the high demand for housing will keep construction going.
Concerned about the attainability of appropriate housing, Milsom said West Kelowna needs to make sure there’s enough supply in the marketplace.
The city will also revisit the Westbank Centre Revitalization Plan.
Milsom has a vision of a walkable clean and bustling city centre which would require key investments to bring more people into the area to live and work.
The vision would include mixed use developments, similar to the those in Kelowna’s Pandosy neighbourhood, with commercial use on the main floor and residential above.
The vision includes a gathering space, perhaps a central market and eventually an arts and cultural centre.