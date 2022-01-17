An Okanagan elementary school has moved classes online due to a shortage of teachers and other staff.
Armstrong Elementary will remain closed to in-person learning for the rest of the week, School District No. 83 announced Monday. An update will be provided Friday.
“Thank you again for your patience and understanding as we navigate these challenging times together,” superintendent Donna Kriger said in a release.
The situation is being called a ‘functional closure’ due to a lack of staff to provide regular in-school instruction. Health officials have said schools, like other workplace settings, will suffer staff shortages because of high numbers of COVID-19 cases.
Meanwhile, the provincial government announced 819 people are now being treated in B.C. hospitals for COVID-19. That’s up sharply from the figure of 646 given last Friday.
On Friday, with new cases of COVID-19 having begun to decline in the Lower Mainland, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry suggested that peak hospitalization numbers would occur around Jan. 22.
Since last Friday, 22 new deaths due to COVID-19, including four in the Interior Health region, have been reported. That makes for a toll of 2,490 since the onset of the pandemic nearly two years ago.