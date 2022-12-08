The City of Kelowna’s spending plan for 2023 represents an “essentials-only” budget, municipal manager Doug Gilchrist says.
City managers wanted to hire three times as many new employees as are envisioned in the budget, Gilchrist told city councillors on Thursday.
Overwork is leading to mental health issues for some of the city’s 1,000-plus staffers, Gilchrist said, and it’s making it hard for the city to retrain and attract people in some positions.
“This is a genuine concern for me and one that I think can be helped by some of the budget requests that are before you today,” Gilchrist said.
The requests for almost 30 new city employees had been well-vetted by managers, Gilchrist said. “I consider this to be an essentials-only budget for 2023,” he said.
Before council began going through the document, the projected municipal tax increase was four per cent, which Gilchrist said was reasonable given the eight percent overall inflation rate and the demands that come from Kelowna being Canada’s fastest-growing city.
The city’s infrastructure also needs to be kept up to date, Gilchrist said.
“Fiscal responsibility doesn’t mean spending less money. In fact, it actually means spending the appropriate amount so that we’re not creating a future liability in our assets for future generations,” he said.
But through all pre-budget planning, senior managers were determined to keep the tax hike as low as possible, Gilchrist said.
“I appreciate that citizens are certainly feeling the pinch right and we can play at least a very small role in keeping one of their costs - property taxes - as low as possible,” Gilchrist said.
“I’m sure that any increase in taxation is not going to be favoured by our citizens, but I also know or acknowledge that people feel they do get good value for the money that we spend on their behalf, and our citizen survey indicates that our citizens are prepared to pay more for better services,” he said.
At one point, Gilchrist described himself as a “lover of government” but quickly corrected himself and said he had meant to say that Kelowna was a level of government.