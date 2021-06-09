Kelowna doesn't look set to follow Vancouver and New Westminster in moving police officers out of schools.
An overwhelming level of support for the long-established program has been found among students, parents, and staff, district officials say.
Ninety-two percent of all comments offered in a recent survey about the school resource officer program were positive, trustees will hear Wednesday.
"Responses from parents, students, and staff were overwhelmingly positive," school superintendent Kevin Kaardal writes in a report to the board.
Survey results are said to be based on more than 100 "empathy interviews" conducted by principals. Those interviews and other forms of information gathering resulted in 33 pages of responses that were then analyzed by a psychologist trained in interpreting data, Kaardal says.
Students who took part in the survey said having police in schools makes them feel safer and helps them build trust and faith in the RCMP, according to a summary of the survey responses.
For their part, parents said the school resource officers assisted with problems such as bullying, helped their kids make good decisions, and gave their kids a familiar face to turn to rather than anonymous officers at the detachment.
Teachers said the school resource officers build good relationships with students and assist "in dealing with everything from fights and assaults to drugs and alcohol involving students," the survey summary says.
Teachers also said the school police "lead extrajudicial measures with students who might otherwise find themselves in violation of criminal law", the survey says.
Some suggestions for improvement to the program included having police provide "more time, greater presence and visibility at schools", more mental health training for the police, and improved links to the Black, Indigenous, and other racialized communities.
Five RCMP officers are assigned to the school resource officer program, rotating through all 28 schools in the greater Kelowna area.
Kaardal's recommendation is that the school board and RCMP develop a communication plan to provide more information to the public about the school resource officer program. He also suggests measurable goals be attached to the program with a yearly report to trustees.
Earlier this year, school boards in Vancouver and New Westminster voted to end programs that place police in schools. Trustees said the program made some students uncomfortable.