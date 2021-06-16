New cases of COVID-19 in Rutland are trending down and the area no longer has the highest transmission rate of the disease in the Central Okanagan.
Greater Kelowna has the highest infection rate in the Okanagan, while there have been no recent cases in Armstrong/Spallumcheen and only one case in each of Penticton, Summerland, and the areas around Oliver-Osoyoos.
Updated figures released Wednesday by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control shows the rural areas to the east and west of Kelowna, a category that includes Peachland, now has the highest COVID-19 transmission rate in the Central Okanagan.
In those areas, there were 16 new confirmed infections per 100,000 of population between June 8 and June 14.
Next-highest rate in the Okanagan was in Rutland, at eight cases per 100,000 of population. That was down from 12 the previous week.
Here are the infection rates per 100,000 of population for the other five Central Okanagan sub-regions: Glenmore 7; Lake Country 6; Downtown/Central Kelowna 5; West Kelowna 3; Okanagan Mission 1.
The rates are three in North Okanagan/Lumby and nine in Vernon.
Meanwhile, highest local rates of COVID-19 vaccination among adults 18 and older are in Kelowna's Lower Mission and Summerland (both at 76%), followed by Penticton, Armstrong/Spallumcheen and Oliver-Osoyoos (74%).
The adult vaccination rate is lowest in Lake Country, at 61%. In the past two weeks, Rutland's overall vaccination rate has risen from 61% to 62%.
In its most recent situation report, issued Tuesday, the BC CDC new cases of COVID-19 are declining in all areas of the province, back to levels last seen in October 2020.
In early April, almost 1,200 people British Columbians were testing positive for COVID-19 each day. The current seven day average is less than 100.