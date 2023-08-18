Playing with Fire: Off-the-chart temperatures are forcing governments to pay the same attention to heat as they do to cold

In late June, the provincial government announced it would invest $10 million to provide approximately 8,000 free portable air conditioners to vulnerable and low-income B.C. residents.
This is no pre-election ploy. The heat dome in June, 2021 killed almost 700 B.C. residents, the majority of them low-income seniors made vulnerable by pre-existing conditions and their inability to find relief from the relentless heat. Now, with extreme heat events becoming more common, an air conditioning expert says other provinces should follow B.C.’s lead.
Simon Bernath is the founder and CEO of FurnacePrices.ca, a large informational website to help Canadians by providing heating and air conditioning system product overviews, comparisons, recommendations as well as calculators to help people get an idea of prices.
“I think it’s becoming increasingly clear that these problematic heat waves are going to keep happening,” said Bernath, noting its an issue that affects the health of people across the country. “Besides the obvious of trying to reduce harm, I think it also is an issue if you think about the impact these types of medical emergencies have on an already burdened medical system.”
Bernath said there is a mandated minimum requirement for heating and wonders why there is nothing at the other end of the regulations.
“It stands to reason that we would do the same for cooling,” he said.
The government provides a large number of rebates and financial incentives for homeowners who want to upgrade or improve their heating and air conditioning systems, said Bernath, adding it should follow there would be assistance for people who are low-income.
The portable air conditioners are a good option for the scenario, said Bernath, since they are flexible and relatively affordable.
“We’re all learning to adapt to this changing climate,” said Bernath. “There’s not going to be any perfect solution, but I think it’s a worthwhile consideration to make sure the most vulnerable aren’t cooking in their homes. Anything we can do to help that within reason I think is worth considering.”
The B.C. government’s offer has B.C. Hydro install a free portable air conditioning unit suitable for cooling one area of a home for income-qualified customers who meet the Ministry of Health’s criteria as medically heat vulnerable. The wheeled units are installed by connecting a flexible duct hose through an open window and plug into a standard wall outlet.
The program has proven to be popular, with a notice on the B.C. Hydro website advising they are experiencing a high volume of inquiries about the offer.
Although temperatures have not reached the heights of the heat dome from June 25 to July 1, 2021, the Southern Interior was under a heat warning this week.
When extremely hot temperatures are forecast, Environment and Climate Change Canada and the B.C. Heat Alert and Response system employ the same two-tiered alerts. They issue a heat warning when two or more consecutive days of daytime maximum temperatures are forecast to reach 35 C or higher and night time minimum temperatures are expected to fall to 18 C or warmer. During an extreme heat emergency, heat warning criteria have been met and the forecast shows daily daytime highs will increase day to day for three or more consecutive days.
According to the government’s Extreme Heat Preparedness Guide, indoor temperatures of 31 C or higher are dangerous for vulnerable people. In homes without air conditioning, heat builds indoors over the course of a few days and the indoor temperature may remain hotter than outside overnight, providing little relief. The longer the heat lasts, the more dangerous it becomes.
The B.C. Coroners Service determined 619 deaths over the scorching summer of 2021 that included the heat dome were heat-related.
A 2022 report on the heat-related deaths in summer 2021 to the B.C. chief coroner found 98 per cent of those deaths occurred indoors in a residence. Most of those who died were in homes without proper cooling systems with 93 per cent who died in a home lacking an air conditioner and 76 per cent without a fan.
“We spend a lot of time talking about outdoor temperatures when it gets very hot, but people die because it’s hot inside, not because it’s hot outside,” said Dr. Sarah Henderson, scientific director of Environmental Health Services at the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, during a presentation on mortality during the catastrophic 2021 heat dome.
Many of those heat-related deaths were people who had chronic health conditions, including schizophrenia, depression, substance use disorders, diabetes, heart disease and respiratory disease.
Age also played a factor as 67 per cent were 70 years or older.
According to Interior Health’s media relations, when the weather heats up locally, their mental health teams identify clients who are at higher risk and perform wellness checks, as well as increasing the regular outreach they do with nursing and social work staff.
They also do wellness checks for home health clients, who are primarily seniors, in addition to regular appointments, particularly for those at higher risk.
The hospital will also identify at-risk patients before they go home to make sure they have appropriate follow-up and support.
Interior Health has worked closely with the City of Kelowna, which has a heat plan in place to make sure support is available to those who are not clients of Interior Health.
According to the City of Kelowna website, when temperatures rise, people can find relief from the heat by visiting any city facility during operating hours, including recreation and activity centres or the local library.
During an extreme heat emergency, Kelowna will open cooling centres at the downtown library, Capital News Centre, Parkinson Recreation Center and the Rutland YMCA that will remain open until 10 p.m. every day during the emergency.
During extreme heat, front line staff work with outreach workers to provide items such as water, cool towels, hats, sunscreen and tents to those who are homeless.
Depending on the forecast and available resources, Kelowna has a main misting station near the Queensway bus loop that it can activate during a heat warning.
In West Kelowna fire chief Jason Brolund is a member of the city’s Heat Emergency Response committee.
While planning is done in the off-season, once a heat warning has been issued, they evaluate whether there is an increase demand for access to parks such as a spray park or facilities where people may want to get cool.
At this point, Bolund said they haven’t seen an increase in demand for access to parks, which Brolund said could be related to the fact that going outside right now is also risky because of wildfire smoke.
Brolund said a lot of the actions in the heat emergency response plan focus on when it becomes a heat emergency.
“That’s when we would start to take other actions in our plan, like opening cooling centres and potential for misting stations, extending the hours in parks and spray parks,” he said.
As part of its plan, the committee has identified locations the public would be already familiar with that are already open, staffed and cool, such as the library or the Johnson-Bently pool.
When there is a heat warning, the city takes steps to equip staff who might be interacting with homeless people, such as providing bylaw officers with extra water to distribute.
West Kelowna also works with other parties who work closely with the homeless to see if there are additional supports, the city could provide.
With climate change bringing more extreme weather, Brolund said people should have their own heat plan, which includes checking on their vulnerable family members and neighbours.